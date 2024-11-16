Haliburton finished with 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 124-111 loss to the Heat.

Haliburton finished Friday's game leading the Pacers in assists and was the second-leading scorer behind Obi Toppin (21). Haliburton has logged at least eight assists in eight of his last nine games, and over that span he has averaged 17.4 points, 10.1 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 35.3 minutes per game.