Haliburton accumulated 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, 12 assists, one block and two steals across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 129-126 overtime loss to the 76ers.

Haliburton went just 3-of-7 from the field for seven points in the first half but added six assists, four of which came in the first quarter. The Indiana point guard threw in another nine points between the second half and overtime on a combined 4-of-7 shooting while dishing out another six dimes to give him a game-high 12 assists on the night. It marked Haliburton's 20th double-double of the season, though he has now been held under the 20-point mark in two straight contests.