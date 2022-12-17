Haliburton notched 17 points (5-13 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 14 assists, one block and three steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 118-112 loss to the Cavaliers.

Haliburton went an ice-cold 0-for-8 from beyond the arc, but he still managed to score in double figures while recording 14 assists. The Iowa State product has shown that he's capable of tallying double-digit assists on a nightly basis, dishing out 11 or more dimes three times through seven games in December.