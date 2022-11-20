Haliburton produced 22 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, 14 assists, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 114-113 victory over Orlando.

Haliburton did it all for the Pacers on Saturday, racking up 13 first-half points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field to lead the team before dishing out 10 assists in the second half. He later played a huge role in helping Indiana secure the win down the stretch with a big three in the fourth quarter, followed by assists to Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith to bring the Pacers back within one with under two minutes to go. Haliburton recorded a season-high three blocks in the contest while also posting a game-high 14 dimes, the fifth time in his last six games reaching double-digit assists.