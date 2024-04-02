Haliburton provided 27 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's 133-111 win over Brooklyn.

Haliburton led all players in Monday's contest in scoring, threes made and assists to go along with a quartet of rebounds in a well-rounded showing to boost Indiana offensively. Haliburton has posted at least 25 points and 10 assists in 17 games this season, including in two of his last six contests. Haliburton has been strong from deep of late, connecting on three or more threes in two straight outings and in five of his last six appearances.