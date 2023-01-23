Head coach Rick Carlisle said Haliburton (knee) participated in the non-contact parts of Monday's practice, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Haliburton suffered a sprained left elbow and a mild left knee bruise in mid-January and was expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks. With that deadline approaching, it seems like the point guard is making good progress, but it's still unclear when he'll return to game action. The Pacers start a four-game week Tuesday against the Bulls, and another update on Haliburton's status should surface sometime during that stretch.