Haliburton closed Thursday's 128-119 win over the Bucks with 27 points (11-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, 15 assists and one block across 37 minutes.

Haliburton led all players in Thursday's game in assists while leading the team in points while finishing three boards shy of a triple-double in a dominant performance. Haliburton has tallied at least 25 points and 15 assists in five games this season, posting at least 25 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds in two straight outings. Haliburton has finished with a double-double in all but three games this season.