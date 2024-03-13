Haliburton closed Tuesday's 121-111 victory over Oklahoma City with 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and two steals over 36 minutes.

The fourth-year guard cranked out his 37th double-double of the season, extending his career high, while recording multiple steals and blocks in the same game for the first time in 2023-24. Haliburton's scoring has fallen off over the last month due to a shooting slump, and over the last 14 contests he's averaging 15.8 points, 10.4 assists, 3.6 boards, 2.1 threes and 1.1 steals while shooting just 42.9 percent from the floor and 30.0 percent from beyond the arc, well below his usual standards.