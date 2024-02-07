Haliburton closed with 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 132-129 victory over the Rockets.

Haliburton has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury for quite some time, and there's no question that issue has limited his productivity, impacting his numbers and ending the sizzling streak he was riding during the first few months of the campaign. Haliburton has yet to play more than 30 minutes in any of his last five appearances and has gone four straight games without a double-double, his longest streak of the current season.