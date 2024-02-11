Haliburton recorded 22 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists and one block over 30 minutes during Saturday's 125-111 victory over the Knicks.

It's the first time in seven games since returning from a hamstring strain that Haliburton scored 20 or more points, while the four made three-pointers were his highest total since Jan. 6. Saturday's game was also the first since his return in which he played 30 minutes, a clear sign the Pacers are confident he's 100 percent healthy. The fourth-year guard is up to 29 double-doubles on the season, three short of the career high he set in 2022-23, and he could be getting ready to erupt on the other side of the All-Star break.