Haliburton recorded 10 points (3-13 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and 12 assists over 34 minutes during Saturday's 117-98 win over the Bucks in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After sitting out the final two games of the regular season with a sore back. Haliburton struggled to find his own rhythm in the playoff opener but made sure to facilitate an Indiana offense that shot 51.9 percent as a team from the floor. Haliburton hadn't failed to drain at least one three-pointer in a game since Feb. 4, and with a few more days to rest ahead of Game 2 on Tuesday, he figures to look more like the player that averaged a career-high 3.0 threes per contest during the regular season.