Haliburton registered 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 11 assists, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 143-120 win over the Wizards.

It was a good start to the season for Haliburton, who earned his first All-Star appearance in 2022-23 and was rewarded with a five-year, $260 million extension in the offseason. Wednesday night's stat line reflects his season averages last year of 20.7 points and 10.4 assists per game. Haliburton had the second-most points on the team in the win behind new Pacers forward Bruce Brown.