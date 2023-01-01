Haliburton supplied 24 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, one block and four steals over 33 minutes during Saturday's 131-130 victory over the Clippers.

Haliburton added another 10 assists in the win, earning him his fifth double-double in the month of December. The young guard is paying huge dividends to those who reached for him early in drafts this year, as he leads the league with 10.2 assists per game. He also finished out 2022 on Saturday night with four more steals, bringing his average up to 1.7 for the year.