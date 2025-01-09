Haliburton posted 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 13 assists, three rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes of play in Wednesday's 129-113 win over the Bulls.

Despite going into the contest nursing an ankle injury, the star guard logged his 14th double-double of the year, matching his third-highest assist total on the season while he was at it. Haliburton has bounced firmly back from an inconsistent start to the season, having now averaged 18.3 points and 9.2 assists on 47.8 percent shooting in 18 games since the start of December, notching six double-doubles during that stretch as well. He'll look to keep rolling against the Warriors on Friday.