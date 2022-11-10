Haliburton compiled 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt), a rebound, 11 assists and three steals in 33 minutes in Wednesday's 122-119 loss to Denver.

Haliburton dished out double-digit assists for the second straight game and the seventh time in 11 games. He's seen an increase in usage within the Pacers' offense this season and has made the most of the opportunities, scoring 21.6 points and making 50.6 percent of his shots in 33.7 minutes per game. Should the 22-year-old keep up this pace, he'll certainly be in the discussion for the All-Star team come midseason.