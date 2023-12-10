Haliburton finished with 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, 11 assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday's 123-109 loss to the Lakers.

Haliburton was coming off two masterful performances against the Celtics and Bucks, but he couldn't get the job done this time, and his contributions were not enough as the Pacers came up short in the title game. However, that shouldn't take anything away from how good Haliburton was during the In-Season Tournament, as he did nothing but cement his superstar status around the league. Haliburton should lead the Pacers against the Pistons on Monday.