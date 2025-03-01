Haliburton amassed 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 10 assists, four steals and two rebounds across 36 minutes during Friday's 125-120 loss to the Heat.
The star point guard finished as the club's third-leading scorer behind Pascal Siakam (36 points) and Myles Turner (22 points), albeit in a losing effort. Additionally, Haliburton posted his fourth consecutive double-double, marking his 19th through 57 regular-season appearances. The 25-year-old also racked up a game-high mark in steals, recording multiple swipes for the 25th time this season.
