Haliburton had 23 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 assists, two rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 123-120 win over the Pelicans.

Haliburton shot just 4-for-11 from the floor through the first three quarters, though he turned it around when it mattered most and dropped 13 points in the fourth quarter. The star point guard finished with a game-high 12 assists and was the Pacers' second-leading scorer behind Pascal Siakam (30 points). However, Haliburton also committed four turnovers in the close victory.