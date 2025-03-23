Haliburton logged 16 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 108-103 victory over Brooklyn.

Haliburton returned from a three-game absence, recording his tenth straight double-double. While the absences have been frustrating, his on-court production when healthy has been fantastic. After a slow start to the season, he has turned things around on both ends of the floor. In 11 games over the past month, he has averaged 21.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 2.5 steals and 3.4 three-pointers.