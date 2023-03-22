Hailburton (knee) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Raptors, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Haliburton's absence streak will extend to six games Wednesday after being downgraded from questionable to out with a left knee contusion. The star guard seems likely to return soon, and his next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with the Celtics.
