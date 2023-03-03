Haliburton (calf) will not play in Thursday's game against the Spurs, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Haliburton was tabbed questionable for Thursday's tilt after putting in a limited practice Wednesday due to a strained right calf. His absence should open up opportunities for T.J McConnell, Bennedict Mathurin, George Hill and Chris Duarte. Haliburton will have two days to rest up before the Pacers visit the Bulls on Sunday in the first leg of a back-to-back set.
