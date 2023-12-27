Haliburton closed Tuesday's 123-117 win over Houston with 33 points (13-21 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 38 minutes.

Haliburton had a hot hand from beyond the arc throughout the contest, making 7 of his 13 attempts to notch his most triples since he drained nine against Atlanta on Nov. 21. The talented point guard added 10 dimes to finish with his fourth straight double-double. Haliburton continues to lead the NBA with 12.1 assists per game on the campaign, and he's hit the double-digit mark in that category in 22 of his 26 contests. He's posted six games this season of at least 30 points and 10 dimes.