Haliburton recorded 25 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 17 assists and two steals over 37 minutes in Sunday's 137-126 loss to the 76ers.

Haliburton has now registered a double-double in eight of nine games this season. He was the only Pacers starter to finish with a positive point differential (plus-four) and did not commit a turnover. Haliburton is the clear leader on offense for the Pacers and will create opportunities for his teammates and himself every night he's on the court.