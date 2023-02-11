Haliburton produced 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, five assists and three steals in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-104 loss to the Suns.

Haliburton missed just two of his nine field-goal attempts -- both from behind the arc -- and while he couldn't record a third straight double-double, he still posted decent numbers in the points and steals categories. Haliburton missed 10 straight games due to knee and elbowinjuries, but he's averaging 16.0 points, 9.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game since returning to action.