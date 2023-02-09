Haliburton ended Wednesday's 116-111 loss to the Heat with 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes.

Despite the quiet shooting night, Haliburton still came through with his 24th double-double of the season, topping his previous career high by 10 and counting. The third-year guard has three double-doubles in four games since returning to the lineup at the beginning of February, but Wednesday's performance suggests he may not be quite 100 percent yet as he plays through multiple lingering injuries.