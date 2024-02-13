Haliburton supplied 13 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 12 assists and six rebounds across 34 minutes during Monday's 111-102 loss to the Hornets.

Haliburton posted one of his more inefficient outings, with Monday's contest representing the 10th occasion this season in which he shot under 40 percent from the field. Indiana's offense failed to exceed 25 points in three of four quarters Monday, but Wednesday's game against the Raptors represents a bounce-back opportunity for Haliburton and the Pacers in what will be teammate Pascal Siakam's first game back in Toronto.