Haliburton posted 20 points (7-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt), four rebounds, 13 assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 129-122 win over the Pelicans.

Haliburton's status as Indiana's best fantasy performer this season is not under any sort of question, as the former Kings guard has excelled both as a scorer and as a playmaker, knowing when to adjust to each role and consistently delivering above-average performances. This was his sixth double-double of the season and has established himself as one of the most productive point guards across most fantasy formats in the early stages of the campaign, averaging 21.7 points, 9.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 46.3 percent from deep, both career-high marks for him.