Head coach Rick Carlisle said he hasn't been told by the medical staff that Haliburton (ankle/elbow) won't be able to play or needs to be limited during Friday's game against the Kings, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Based on Carlisle's comments, it seems like Indiana is preparing as if Haliburton, who's officially listed as questionable, will not only be able to play the second night of a back-to-back set, but the star point guard will also be able to handle his usual workload. Haliburton returned Thursday following nearly a three-week absence due to left knee and elbow injuries and played well, posting 26 points, 12 assists and two steals in 36 minutes. Barring a setback during warmups, it's safe to assume the All-Star reserve will garner a similar role Friday night.