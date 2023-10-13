Haliburton (rest) said Friday that he expects to play in Monday's preseason game against the Hawks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Haliburton has missed back-to-back preseason games for maintenance purposes, but it sounds like he'll make his debut versus Atlanta. However, if the All-Star guard suits up, don't expect him to play more than 25 minutes during his first exhibition action of the season.
