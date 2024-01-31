Haliburton (hamstring/rest) said Wednesday he expects to play Thursday against the Knicks and hopes to play Friday versus the Kings, Pacers radio host Eddie Garrison reports.

Haliburton was cleared to play Tuesday against the Celtics following a five-game absence due to an aggravation of a hamstring injury. However, the point guard played just 22 minutes versus Boston and sat out the entire fourth quarter after meeting his minute restriction. He was still able to produce 13 points, 10 assists and a steal in limited action. The Pacers will presumably proceed with caution, but it sounds like Haliburton wants to play in both halves of Indiana's upcoming back-to-back set. His official status for Thursday's game should be released Wednesday night.