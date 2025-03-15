Haliburton ended Friday's 112-100 victory over Philadelphia with 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 31 minutes.

Haliburton recorded exactly 14 points and 10 assists for the second game in a row, and the star floor general has been turning things around after several ups and downs in the early stages of the season. Haliburton has flipped a switch since the beginning of the All-Star break and this was his eighth consecutive double-double, a span in which he's racking up 21.6 points and 11.9 assists per contest.