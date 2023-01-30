Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said that Haliburton (knee) is planning on practicing Tuesday and Wednesday with the aim of playing at some point during the weekend, Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Following this past Sunday's 112-100 loss to the Grizzlies, the Pacers are off the schedule for three consecutive days before returning to action Thursday against the Lakers. Considering that the game versus the Lakers is the front end of a back-to-back set, Carlisle's comments imply that Haliburton will sit out that contest, but the star point guard could be back in the fold for Friday's matchup with the Kings or Sunday's game against the Cavaliers. Whenever Haliburton is back in the fold, it'll be a welcome development for the Pacers, who have gone 1-10 in his absence. Haliburton's eventual return is expected to most negatively affect the fantasy value of fellow point guard T.J. McConnell, who had established himself as a must-roster player across every format over that 10-game stretch while producing averages of 14.7 points, 8.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 0.7 three-pointers in 29.1 minutes while shooting 64.6 percent from the field and 92.3 percent from the free-throw line.