Haliburton finished Friday's 120-95 loss to the Celtics with 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 29 minutes.

Haliburton had a decent performance in his first game back after missing six straight contests due to a bruised knee and ankle sprain. He fell one assist shy of a double-double but also hurt his squad by committing five turnovers, his highest mark since Jan. 2. Haliburton has appeared in four contests so far in March, averaging 29.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 13.8 assists in 34.5 minutes.