Haliburton recorded 29 points (10-19 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 135-126 victory over the Cavaliers.

Haliburton had another dominant night from beyond the arc where he poured in 18 of his 29 points. He's been locked in from deep of late, as he's drilled six or more triples in three of his last five games while hitting 52.0 percent of his attempts over this hot stretch. Haliburton also continues to demonstrate his value as a passer, averaging 8.6 assists in December (13 games).