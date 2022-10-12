The Pacers exercised Haliburton's fourth-year option for 2023-24 on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This move comes as no surprise as Haliburton figures to be the Pacers' No. 1 option for the foreseeable future. Indiana sent Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento at the trade deadline to acquire the 2020 first-round pick, and Haliburton went on to average 17.4 points, 9.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals across 34 games with the Pacers last year. During that stretch, he shot 47.9 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three (5.4 attempts per game).