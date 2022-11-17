Haliburton ended with 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, 11 assists and three steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 125-113 victory over Charlotte.

Haliburton was solid across the board all night, going 3-of-3 from the field in the first quarter for seven points and finishing the first half with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting to go along with four assists. He then played a huge role in helping Indiana take the lead down the stretch, dishing out five assists in the third quarter and another two in the fourth to give him a game-high 11 dimes on the evening, while also adding another 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting. The Pacers guard has now recorded double-digit assists in four straight contests and in nine of 13 games this season.