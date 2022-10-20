Haliburton registered 26 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists and four rebounds in 36 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Wizards.

Haliburton got off to a quick start on Wednesday night, scoring 10 points in the first quarter on 3-of-6 shooting before finishing the half with 17 points. The Pacers guard also went 3-of-6 from three in the game, though he only took one three in the second half while adding five assists and three rebounds over that final stretch. Haliburton will look to lead the Pacers to their first win of the season in Friday night's home matchup against the Spurs.