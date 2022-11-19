Haliburton (ankle) will undergo pre-game testing to determine his availability for Saturday's matchup against the Magic.

Coach Rick Carlisle noted that Haliburton was "doing better than expected" and expressed optimism that the 22-year-old would be able to suit up Saturday after injuring his ankle in the fourth quarter of Friday night's game. If he were to sit, T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin would be the likely recipients of a larger workload.