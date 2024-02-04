Haliburton (hamstring) will play Sunday against the Hornets.

Haliburton has appeared in three straight matchups since missing 10 of Indiana's previous 11 games. He came off the bench for the second night of a back-to-back set Friday, but he started the second half. Either way, Haliburton has played exactly 22 minutes in three straight appearances and will likely be limited again Sunday, even if he's in the starting lineup.