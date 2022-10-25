Haliburton amassed 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and 10 assists over 31 minutes during Monday's 120-106 loss to the 76ers.

Despite the loss, Haliburton offered up another superb performance, outside of a noticeable lack of defensive production. It's been a whirlwind start to the season for Haliburton, living up to the preseason hype. For anyone that was able to grab him towards the back end of the first round, it appears as though you are going to be rewarded to the tune of a solid top-10 option moving forward.