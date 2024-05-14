Haliburton (back/ankle) is available for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Knicks.
Haliburton has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday despite dealing with lower back spasms, a sacral contusion, and a right ankle sprain. The star guard has been scorching the nets from the outside against New York, as he is converting 45.2 percent of his 10.5 three-point attempts per contest over the first four games of the series.
