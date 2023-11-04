Haliburton (ankle) said he's playing in Saturday's game versus the Hornets, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Haliburton is set to play Saturday after being deemed probable due to a right ankle sprain. The 23-year-old guard is off to a great start this season, averaging 19.5 points, 12.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 32.3 minutes across his first four appearances this season.