Haliburton (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Magic, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Haliburton was listed as questionable coming into the game due to a sprained left ankle, but he will be able to play through it. Haliburton has struggled to find his shot as of late, averaging 14.7 points on 35.6 percent from the field over his last three games, but he continues to distribute at a high level, finding 12.7 assists on average over that stretch.