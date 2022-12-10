Haliburton (groin) will be available for Saturday's game against the Nets, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Haliburton has been fighting through lingering groin soreness but will suit up Saturday. He has averaged 24.5 points and 13.0 assists in his last two contests but may see less action due to a blowout considering Brooklyn is sitting their top seven scorers. Rostering Haliburton in daily formats will come with some risk Saturday.