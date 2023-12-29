Haliburton (back) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Bulls, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Haliburton was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update, but he'll power through the injury Thursday. There's no word of any restrictions, although the Pacers will likely monitor him closely. In his most recent outing, Haliburton put up 33 points with 10 assists, six rebounds, one steal and seven three-pointers against the Rockets on Tuesday.