Haliburton (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Haliburton came into Wednesday nursing a right ankle sprain, but it won't prevent the young guard from taking the floor in Charlotte on Wednesday. Haliburton is off to an impressive start to the 2022-23 campaign, averaging 20.5 points, 10.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 34.2 minutes per contest.