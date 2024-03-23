Haliburton chipped in 26 points (9-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, 11 assists, three blocks and four steals over 38 minutes during Friday's 123-111 victory over the Warriors.

Haliburton was magnificent on both ends of the court Friday, as his contributions were not only noticeable in the scoring and passing columns. Matching up against Stephen Curry, Haliburton also tied his season-high mark in blocks while also recording four or more steals just for the fourth time this season. Even though Haliburton hasn't been replicating the same numbers he posted in December and January, he remains an elite floor general, and an absolute stud in fantasy. He's averaging 16.6 points, 9.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game since the beginning of March.