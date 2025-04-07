Haliburton chipped in nine points (3-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, 14 assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 125-120 win over the Nuggets.

Haliburton didn't have his best scoring performance and was limited to single-digit points for the first time since Feb. 4. However, the star floor general still found a way to make an impact by filling the stat sheet and handing out 14 dimes. This was his fourth straight game, and 16th out of his last 19, with double-digit assists. Haliburton is averaging 20.4 points and 11.3 assists per contest since the All-Star break.