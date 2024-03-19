Haliburton went to the locker room during the second quarter of Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.

Haliburton was subbed out with a few minutes remaining in the first half and immediately went to the locker room, but the team has yet to reveal any details on his departure. T.J. McConnell and Ben Sheppard would likely be asked to take over at point guard for the second half if Haliburton is unable to return.