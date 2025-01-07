Haliburton exited to the locker room with an apparent ankle injury during the final seconds of the first half in Monday's game against the Nets, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Haliburton limped back to the locker room after tweaking his ankle, though he was able to stay in until the final seconds of the quarter, which bodes well for his status the rest of the way. The injury is seemingly minor enough for the star point guard to return, but he'll likely undergo further testing during halftime to ensure he is able to come back.